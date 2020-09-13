Krungthai Card Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Short Interest Update

Krungthai Card Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:THUPY) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

THUPY traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $15.05. The stock had a trading volume of 521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,775. Krungthai Card Public has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.26.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on THUPY. Danske cut Krungthai Card Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Pareto Securities cut Krungthai Card Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

Krungthai Card Public Company Profile

