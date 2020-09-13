Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.15% of Lam Research worth $70,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 137.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 4,671.2% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.38.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total transaction of $3,421,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 5,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.52, for a total value of $2,035,264.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,037 shares of company stock valued at $23,254,085 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $3.52 on Friday, hitting $293.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,726,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $181.38 and a 52-week high of $387.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $356.84 and its 200-day moving average is $298.43.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 22.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 28.84%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

