Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $4.00. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantronix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lantronix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of LTRX stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. Lantronix has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $132.80 million, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 2.08.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 17.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lantronix will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lantronix by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Lantronix in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lantronix in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lantronix in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

