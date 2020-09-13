LATOKEN Reaches Market Cap of $12.88 Million (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One LATOKEN token can now be bought for about $0.0339 or 0.00000330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LATOKEN has traded 8% lower against the dollar. LATOKEN has a market capitalization of $12.88 million and approximately $50,415.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00046417 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006381 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $486.42 or 0.04732089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004926 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00060615 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002451 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00037999 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

LATOKEN is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LATOKEN’s official website is latoken.com. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LATOKEN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LATOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LATOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

