Level Four Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.3% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth $471,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 26.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,815 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

SWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $171.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.81.

In other news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $3,523,494.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,463,836.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,733,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,830. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.71. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $173.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.33. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.