Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 92.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,816 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,912 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,571,841 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,084,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726,907 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 20.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,813,129 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,863,676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,751,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,019,690 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $961,636,000 after buying an additional 1,624,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,263,684 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $871,493,000 after buying an additional 857,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,222,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $871,214,000 after buying an additional 1,301,361 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. MKM Partners cut their price target on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.72.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.15. 4,841,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,378,094. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.74. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

