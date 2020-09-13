Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,044 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Accident Compensation Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 58,411 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.0% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,653 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 561.8% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 26,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 22,428 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 243,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,953,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 357,602 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $15,159,000 after buying an additional 176,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.70. 9,626,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,413,859. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.45. The company has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $33.88 and a 1-year high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

