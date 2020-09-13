Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,694 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 46,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 25,170 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 165,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 35,149 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 317.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,869,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 61,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $1,067,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,521,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,854,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.11. Weyerhaeuser Co has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $31.58. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.34 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on WY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.56.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

