Lim Hua Min Acquires 11,335 Shares of Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW) Stock

Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW) insider Lim Hua Min bought 11,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £2,947.10 ($3,850.91).

Lim Hua Min also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Walker Crips Group alerts:

On Tuesday, August 18th, Lim Hua Min bought 302,119 shares of Walker Crips Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £78,550.94 ($102,640.72).

LON WCW opened at GBX 27 ($0.35) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 27.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 24.99. The company has a market cap of $11.50 million and a P/E ratio of 15.88. Walker Crips Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 30 ($0.39).

Walker Crips Group (LON:WCW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 1.69 ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Walker Crips Group

Walker Crips Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Investment Management and Wealth Management. The company offers bespoke discretionary and advisory management services, as well as discretionary fund management; structured investment services; stockbroking services, including advisory dealing and execution-only services; and alternative investment products and services.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Walker Crips Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker Crips Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.