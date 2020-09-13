Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will announce $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Lincoln Electric reported earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.45. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 33.45% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $590.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

LECO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

In related news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $278,473.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,203.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total transaction of $488,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,350.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,413. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 7.0% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 111,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,362,000 after buying an additional 56,048 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LECO traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.72. 313,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,761. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.19. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.70%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

