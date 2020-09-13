Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) Insider Buys £122.72 in Stock

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) insider Juan Colombás acquired 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £122.72 ($160.36).

Shares of LLOY stock opened at GBX 25.88 ($0.34) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.05. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 25.43 ($0.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 73.66 ($0.96). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 28.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.45.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLOY. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.59) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 39 ($0.51) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.35) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 44 ($0.57).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

