Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Decreased by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 89.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.33.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $10.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $389.45. 933,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,156. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $387.51 and its 200 day moving average is $373.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.00 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

