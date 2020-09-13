Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,740 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $25,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.33.

NYSE LMT traded up $10.34 on Friday, hitting $389.45. The stock had a trading volume of 933,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,156. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $387.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.23. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The stock has a market cap of $108.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

