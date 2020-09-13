Loop Capital Boosts Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Price Target to $40.00

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) had its price objective boosted by Loop Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Navistar International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Navistar International from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Navistar International from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Navistar International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Navistar International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navistar International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.11.

NAV opened at $41.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -461.73 and a beta of 2.58. Navistar International has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.30.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Navistar International will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAV. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Navistar International by 23.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 22,710 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Navistar International by 10.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 306,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 29,935 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Navistar International by 59.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Navistar International by 15.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Navistar International during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,256,000. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

