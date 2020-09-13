Loop Industries’ (LOOP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LOOP. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Loop Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Loop Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Loop Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LOOP opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 20.53 and a current ratio of 20.53. Loop Industries has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $18.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.05. The stock has a market cap of $518.12 million, a P/E ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Analysts predict that Loop Industries will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOOP. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

