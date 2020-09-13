Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $340.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of lululemon continue to show resilience on its sound fundamentals, despite the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The company’s shares outpaced the industry year to date owing to its robust digital performance, which also aided second-quarter fiscal 2020 results. Top and bottom lines beat estimates in the fiscal second quarter, while sales also improved year over year. Looking ahead, the company expects to capture the growing online demand through its accelerated e-commerce investments. Although management remains cautiously optimistic about the second half of fiscal 2020, it expects revenue trend to improve sequentially in the second half of fiscal 2020. However, fiscal second quarter earnings reflected impacts of higher costs, which is likely to persist in second half. Also, digital sales growth is likely to moderate in second half.”

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Lululemon Athletica to a hold rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Lululemon Athletica from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut Lululemon Athletica from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $354.97.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $313.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.95. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90. The company has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 76.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $902.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total value of $1,438,247.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,645.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,021 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $31,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 511.6% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

