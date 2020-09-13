Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Rating Reiterated by Scotiabank

Scotiabank restated their buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Lundin Mining from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Lundin Mining from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.29.

Shares of LUNMF opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.58 and a beta of 1.83.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $533.30 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a boost from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

