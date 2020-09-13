MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MACOM is benefiting from solid momentum across data center and telecom markets. Growing proliferation of cloud services is benefiting both domestic and international deployments of the company. Also, high-performance analog components such as TIAs, CDRs and drivers, which are required in 100G deployment, are strengthening the company’s presence in the data center market further. The company expects strong 5G network deployments, rising demand for its RF and microwave products, strength across defense applications and growing data center traffic to continue driving its top-line growth. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, the company’s highly leveraged balance sheet remains a concern for its financial performance. Further, softness in the industrial and defense market remains an overhang.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $32.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $44.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.57.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $137.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $35,512.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Kober sold 3,025 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $114,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,709 shares of company stock valued at $773,651. Corporate insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,761,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2,490.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after acquiring an additional 585,946 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 16.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,753,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,060,000 after acquiring an additional 519,775 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,239,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,693,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,237,000 after acquiring an additional 300,872 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

