Major Drilling Group Int’l (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Major Drilling Group Int’l (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) had its price target upped by TD Securities from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Major Drilling Group Int’l from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

OTCMKTS MJDLF opened at $5.02 on Thursday. Major Drilling Group Int’l has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.26.

About Major Drilling Group Int’l

Major Drilling Group International Inc primarily provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. It offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

