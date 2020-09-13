MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Insider Sells $1,827,640.00 in Stock

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.91, for a total transaction of $1,827,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,531,284.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MKTX opened at $453.07 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.49 and a twelve month high of $561.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $493.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.66 and a beta of 0.50.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 4th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,175,000 after purchasing an additional 246,288 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 21.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,585,000 after acquiring an additional 272,647 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 19.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 938,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,031,000 after acquiring an additional 154,850 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 8.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 911,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,297,000 after acquiring an additional 70,428 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 568,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,949,000 after acquiring an additional 40,668 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $414.50.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Featured Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.