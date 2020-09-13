Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.2% in the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 133.1% during the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 22.3% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 17.3% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.48.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,604,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,321. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $219.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.73 and a 200-day moving average of $189.07. The stock has a market cap of $162.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

