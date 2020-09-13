Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

MEGGF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Societe Generale raised shares of Meggitt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Meggitt alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGGF opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.00. Meggitt has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $9.10.

About Meggitt

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.