Meme 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $233,157.00 (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 25.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 13th. During the last week, Meme has traded up 92.9% against the US dollar. One Meme token can currently be purchased for approximately $129.31 or 0.01256336 BTC on exchanges. Meme has a market cap of $3.62 million and $233,157.00 worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.49 or 0.00723741 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00012208 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006437 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00034184 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000871 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About Meme

MEME is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com.

Meme Token Trading

Meme can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

