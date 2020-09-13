Merculet Reaches Market Cap of $3.67 Million (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded down 18.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 13th. Merculet has a total market cap of $3.67 million and $111,284.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Merculet has traded 31.1% higher against the US dollar. One Merculet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, CoinMex, Bilaxy and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00295075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00116373 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00047636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.77 or 0.01591104 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000291 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00189370 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,252,264,536 tokens. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io. Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Merculet

Merculet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, OKEx, CoinMex, IDEX, Hotbit and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

