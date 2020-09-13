Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Stake Cut by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 482,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,615 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Metlife worth $17,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Metlife during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Metlife by 124.6% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Metlife by 121.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in shares of Metlife by 29.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Metlife by 1,331.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Metlife news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of Metlife stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $144,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Metlife in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Metlife from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Shares of MET stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,325,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,642,040. The company has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Metlife Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.12.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.07). Metlife had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

