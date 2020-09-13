Michael J. Norris Sells 100,000 Shares of Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) Stock

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) insider Michael J. Norris sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,369 ($30.96), for a total value of £2,369,000 ($3,095,518.10).

CCC opened at GBX 2,310 ($30.18) on Friday. Computacenter plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 900 ($11.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,404 ($31.41). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,028.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,663.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 25.96.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a GBX 12.30 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Computacenter’s payout ratio is 0.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Computacenter in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,008 ($26.24) price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Computacenter from GBX 1,320 ($17.25) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Computacenter from GBX 2,450 ($32.01) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Computacenter currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,921.60 ($25.11).

About Computacenter

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacenter network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacenter solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

