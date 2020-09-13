Minereum Reaches Market Cap of $1.08 Million (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Minereum has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $524.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Minereum has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. One Minereum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001048 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Minereum alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00295075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00116373 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00047636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.77 or 0.01591104 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000291 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00189370 BTC.

Minereum Profile

Minereum launched on April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 10,022,288 tokens. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Minereum Token Trading

Minereum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.