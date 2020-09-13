MintCoin Trading 10.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MINT)

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 20.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 13th. One MintCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MintCoin has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. MintCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.05 million and $1.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MintCoin alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000062 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MintCoin

MintCoin (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. MintCoin’s official website is www.mintcoinofficial.eu. MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MintCoin Coin Trading

MintCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MintCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.