MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (MIND) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, September 14th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter. MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH had a negative return on equity of 46.46% and a negative net margin of 38.60%.

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.39. MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $3.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.73.

In related news, COO Dennis Patrick Morris purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $57,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $82,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 49,000 shares of company stock worth $81,770. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Mitcham Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing. The Marine Technology Products segment develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products.

