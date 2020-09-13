Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. B. Riley increased their price target on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Get Monmouth R.E. Inv. alerts:

Shares of MNR stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.64 and a beta of 0.74. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $15.53.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNR. JRM Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 155,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 626.7% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

About Monmouth R.E. Inv.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.