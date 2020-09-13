Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. Monolithic Power Systems reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year earnings of $4.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.53. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $186.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.56.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $3,720,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,276,763.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $2,577,353.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,260,891.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,888 shares of company stock valued at $29,690,615. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,551,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 461,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,271,000 after purchasing an additional 38,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

MPWR stock traded down $6.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.03. 396,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,143. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $130.12 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 89.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

