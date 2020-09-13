Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.43) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Monopar Therapeutics.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monopar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

Shares of Monopar Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $5.47. The company had a trading volume of 12,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 22.22 and a quick ratio of 22.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $7.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.73 million and a P/E ratio of -12.16. Monopar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $48.00.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that has completed Phase II for the treatment of chemoradiation-induced severe oral mucositis; Camsirubicin, a proprietary doxorubicin analog that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of adult and pediatric solid, and blood cancers; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating cancer.

