Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,807,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,804,000 after buying an additional 25,528 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.3% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,587,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,549,000 after buying an additional 20,857 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 10.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 791,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,974,000 after buying an additional 77,554 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the second quarter worth $91,187,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 310,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,091,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period. 47.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MORN traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.19. 82,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,932. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.59 and a fifty-two week high of $178.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.80.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $327.90 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on MORN shares. BidaskClub raised Morningstar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Morningstar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

In other Morningstar news, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 22,354 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $3,359,359.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,206,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,644,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 20,710 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $3,006,056.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,206,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,932,984,506.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,026 shares of company stock worth $33,638,205 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

