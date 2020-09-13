Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) will announce $1.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions reported sales of $1.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year sales of $7.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.25 billion to $7.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.65 billion to $8.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 145.69% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, August 7th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.29.

In other news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 1,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $278,485.53. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,551 shares of company stock worth $1,902,336. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 32,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.2% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 67.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSI traded up $3.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,232,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,647. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.23. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $120.77 and a twelve month high of $187.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

