MovieBloc Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.61 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 13th. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $13.92 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MovieBloc has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MovieBloc token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00291845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00048221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00116415 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.95 or 0.01592658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000292 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00190042 BTC.

MovieBloc Token Profile

MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,347,380,606 tokens. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io.

MovieBloc Token Trading

MovieBloc can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

