Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nabriva Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 5.20. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $2.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.75.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 932.58% and a negative return on equity of 212.02%. The business had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 28.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 24,426 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 34.1% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 110,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.