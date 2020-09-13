Nathan James McLean Imlach Sells 64,740 Shares of Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW) Stock

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach sold 64,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 670 ($8.75), for a total transaction of £433,758 ($566,781.65).

MTW stock opened at GBX 670 ($8.75) on Friday. Mattioli Woods plc has a 1 year low of GBX 520 ($6.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 865 ($11.30). The company has a market cap of $186.33 million and a P/E ratio of 18.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 701.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 713.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a GBX 12.70 ($0.17) dividend. This is an increase from Mattioli Woods’s previous dividend of $7.30. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Mattioli Woods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.64%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTW shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Mattioli Woods from GBX 884 ($11.55) to GBX 896 ($11.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Mattioli Woods Company Profile

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

