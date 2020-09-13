Nation Energy (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Short Interest Update

Nation Energy (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, an increase of 91.8% from the August 15th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 202.7 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nation Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th.

TAGOF traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $30.00. The company had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 975. Nation Energy has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $30.05.

Nation Energy Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company managed approximately 84,500 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

