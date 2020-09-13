National Bank Financial Boosts Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target to C$18.50

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Transcontinental from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Transcontinental from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Transcontinental from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Transcontinental from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

TCL.A stock opened at C$16.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 8.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$15.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.33. Transcontinental has a twelve month low of C$9.50 and a twelve month high of C$17.60.

Transcontinental Company Profile

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

