National Bank Financial Cuts ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Price Target to C$22.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ATA. Scotiabank dropped their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upgraded ATS Automation Tooling Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th.

ATA opened at C$17.72 on Thursday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 12-month low of C$14.27 and a 12-month high of C$23.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.58.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$324.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$302.95 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ATS Automation Tooling Systems news, Senior Officer Simon Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.86, for a total transaction of C$104,298.00. Also, Senior Officer Maria Perrella sold 76,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.56, for a total value of C$1,499,379.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$934,350.01. Insiders have sold a total of 116,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,270,340 over the last ninety days.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

