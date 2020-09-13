National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) will report earnings per share of $1.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.47. National Health Investors posted earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year earnings of $5.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.44). National Health Investors had a net margin of 57.44% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $84.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. National Health Investors’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.29.

Shares of NHI traded down $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.39. 179,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,917. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 13.20, a current ratio of 13.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $91.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in National Health Investors by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,076,000 after buying an additional 100,818 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in National Health Investors by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,062,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,541,000 after buying an additional 161,946 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in National Health Investors by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,049,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,980,000 after buying an additional 62,479 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National Health Investors by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 861,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,315,000 after buying an additional 202,821 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in National Health Investors by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 738,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,815,000 after buying an additional 10,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

