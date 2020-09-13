National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2020

Wall Street analysts predict that National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) will report earnings per share of $1.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.47. National Health Investors posted earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year earnings of $5.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.44). National Health Investors had a net margin of 57.44% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $84.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. National Health Investors’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.29.

Shares of NHI traded down $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.39. 179,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,917. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 13.20, a current ratio of 13.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $91.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in National Health Investors by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,076,000 after buying an additional 100,818 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in National Health Investors by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,062,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,541,000 after buying an additional 161,946 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in National Health Investors by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,049,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,980,000 after buying an additional 62,479 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National Health Investors by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 861,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,315,000 after buying an additional 202,821 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in National Health Investors by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 738,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,815,000 after buying an additional 10,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Health Investors (NHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.