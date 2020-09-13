Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navistar International’s FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NAV. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Navistar International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Navistar International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Navistar International from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Navistar International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Navistar International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.11.

NAV opened at $41.56 on Thursday. Navistar International has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -461.73 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.30.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Navistar International will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Navistar International during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,201,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,923,000 after acquiring an additional 127,495 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 299,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,446,000 after acquiring an additional 33,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 71,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 21,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

