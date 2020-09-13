Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) vs. Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Financial Comparison

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) and Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Neoleukin Therapeutics and Chembio Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neoleukin Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Chembio Diagnostics 0 5 0 0 2.00

Neoleukin Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $21.83, indicating a potential upside of 79.40%. Chembio Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 57.77%. Given Neoleukin Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Neoleukin Therapeutics is more favorable than Chembio Diagnostics.

Risk & Volatility

Neoleukin Therapeutics has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chembio Diagnostics has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Neoleukin Therapeutics and Chembio Diagnostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neoleukin Therapeutics $25.00 million 20.32 -$69.44 million ($0.75) -16.23 Chembio Diagnostics $34.46 million 2.41 -$13.68 million ($0.79) -5.22

Chembio Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than Neoleukin Therapeutics. Neoleukin Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chembio Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.2% of Neoleukin Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.2% of Chembio Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Neoleukin Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Chembio Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Neoleukin Therapeutics and Chembio Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neoleukin Therapeutics N/A -31.96% -29.43% Chembio Diagnostics -71.88% -72.75% -32.10%

Summary

Neoleukin Therapeutics beats Chembio Diagnostics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy. The company was formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2019. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi. In addition, the company develops tests for a specific form of cancer, concussion, and bovine tuberculosis; and handheld optical analyzers for rapid diagnostic tests. It sells its products under the STAT-PAK, SURE CHECK, STAT VIEW, or DPP trademarks, as well as under the private labels of its marketing partners to medical laboratories and hospitals, governmental and public health entities, non-governmental organizations, medical professionals, and retail establishments in the United States and internationally. The company has collaboration agreements with Concussion Science Group Division of Perseus Science Group LLC to develop a POC diagnostic test for traumatic brain injury; Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics to develop a POC fever panel assay for life-threatening acute febrile illnesses; AstraZeneca to develop a POC test for eosinophilic respiratory disease; and LumiraDx to develop POC diagnostic tests for infectious diseases. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Medford, New York.

