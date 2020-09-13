New Mountain Finance Corp. (NMFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

New Mountain Finance has a payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect New Mountain Finance to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Shares of NMFC opened at $10.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.12. New Mountain Finance has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a positive return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $65.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New Mountain Finance news, COO John Kline purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Hamwee bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $297,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 92,150 shares of company stock worth $908,857. Company insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NMFC shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet raised New Mountain Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, National Securities downgraded New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Mountain Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.85.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

