NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. NoLimitCoin has a market cap of $2.37 million and $1,085.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NoLimitCoin alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005701 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001781 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000205 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin (CRYPTO:NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 616,850,479 coins. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NoLimitCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NoLimitCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.