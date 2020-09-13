Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, September 21st

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, September 21st. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, September 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, September 18th.

NOG opened at $0.58 on Friday. Northern Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.43.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01).

NOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.80 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.20 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northern Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Northern Oil & Gas by 23.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,947,656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after buying an additional 1,303,649 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 800.9% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 951,876 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 846,222 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,151,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 497,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 278,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 37,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,862,049 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after buying an additional 3,029,071 shares in the last quarter.

About Northern Oil & Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

