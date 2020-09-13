Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Position Decreased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 60.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,841 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,824,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 108,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,505,000 after acquiring an additional 12,299 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $1,663,891.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOC. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $366.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $390.80.

NOC traded up $8.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $338.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,750. The stock has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.77. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $385.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

