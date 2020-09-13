Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

NVCR has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novocure in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Novocure from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Novocure from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novocure in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.67.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $89.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.53 and a 200-day moving average of $68.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.42. Novocure has a one year low of $53.40 and a one year high of $98.84. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 743.90 and a beta of 1.59.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Novocure had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Novocure’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Novocure will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novocure news, insider Ely Benaim sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $26,048.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,304,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,354 shares of company stock worth $8,041,944. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Novocure by 8.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Novocure by 15.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Novocure by 4.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novocure by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Novocure by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

