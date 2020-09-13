NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,100 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 5,225 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of NXP Semiconductors worth $24,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,666 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 12.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,532 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 55.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,046 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 150,999 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $12,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.36.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.75. 1,395,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,075. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12 month low of $58.41 and a 12 month high of $139.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,782.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.37.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

