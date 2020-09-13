NYSE:SLQT (SLQT) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

NYSE:SLQT (NYSE: SLQT) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare NYSE:SLQT to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares NYSE:SLQT and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NYSE:SLQT
|$531.52 million
|$72.58 million
|-139.00
|NYSE:SLQT Competitors
|$11.59 billion
|$883.67 million
|37.99
NYSE:SLQT’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than NYSE:SLQT. NYSE:SLQT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares NYSE:SLQT and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NYSE:SLQT
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|NYSE:SLQT Competitors
|7.58%
|21.57%
|7.14%
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings for NYSE:SLQT and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|NYSE:SLQT
|0
|2
|8
|0
|2.80
|NYSE:SLQT Competitors
|292
|905
|1000
|72
|2.38
NYSE:SLQT presently has a consensus price target of $31.10, indicating a potential upside of 39.84%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 10.10%. Given NYSE:SLQT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe NYSE:SLQT is more favorable than its peers.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
29.4% of NYSE:SLQT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
NYSE:SLQT peers beat NYSE:SLQT on 9 of the 12 factors compared.
NYSE:SLQT Company Profile
